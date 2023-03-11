Warangal, March 11: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after she was allegedly beaten mercilessly by her playschool teacher in Hyderabad, Telangana. The incident took place on Friday at a preschool in Subhash Nagar. Reportedly, the teacher thrashed the kid for allegedly creating mischief in the classroom.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the girl sustained severe injuries on her legs and back after the teacher assaulted her. The incident came to the light when the parents of the girl went to pick her up and found her crying and noticed injury marks on her body. They immediately contacted the school authorities and found out that the male teacher had beaten her. Following this, they picked up an argument with the teacher. The teacher apologised for beating the girl. Chennai Shocker: Minor Boy Ends Life After Being Beaten by Teacher in School, Case Registered.

However, the parents rushed to the police station to file a complaint. After receiving a complaint, the Alwal police lodged a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. The teacher, who is facing charges, will be bought up to the police station for questioning, said cops. Delhi Shocker: Minor Girl Beaten, Burnt With Tongs by Relatives in RK Puram; One Accused Arrested.

In a similar incident, a class seven student named fell ill after being hit by a teacher at Keshava Reddy Residential School near Chilkur village of Puduru Mandal earlier this month. He died this morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital on March 4.

