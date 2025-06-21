Rampur, Jun 21 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said yoga is proving to be the saviour of the health of the entire world and a powerful platform of positivity amid global turmoil.

The former Union minister made the remarks after performing yoga along with a large number of people from all sections of the society at Roshan Bagh in Civil Lines, Rampur on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Also Read | Past 11 Years Were 'News Reel', Real Film Yet to Begin: BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari on Lok Sabha Elections 2029.

Naqvi reached the yoga camp organised under the aegis of Chetna Yoga Sanstha in the park located in Roshan Bagh, Civil Lines, by cycle rickshaw from his Rampur residence. The cycle rickshaw was being driven by BJP Rampur president Harish Gangwar.

On the occasion, Naqvi said the spiritual essence of yoga carries forward the goal of "Yoga for One Earth One Health" with commitment.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Marriage Proposal Turned Down, Man Shoots at 2 Sisters in Jind; Case Registered.

"Yoga is proving to be the saviour of the health of the entire world. This centuries-old, tried and tested 'Indian health hamper' is proving to be a powerful platform of positivity amid the ongoing global turmoil," he said.

Naqvi said the dream of Maharishi Patanjali to make thousands of years old Indian heritage of yoga a tool for global health and well-being got strength with the declaration of 21st June as International Yoga Day by the United Nations due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today, not only India but the entire world celebrates it as a festival of health every year on June 21, he said.

Yoga is proving to be an excellent resource not only for health but also for harmony and amity in society, Naqvi said.

"While yoga is playing an important role in binding all religions, castes and society together, it is also helpful in creating the spirit to take humanity on the path of peace in times of increasing crisis and troubles being faced by the world," he said.

Naqvi said rising above the barriers of region and religion, yoga has become a "golden key to good health" of entire humanity.

Some people are trying to spread "political pollution" over yoga but it is the best medicine to cure their "mental illness", he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)