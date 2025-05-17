New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) In the run-up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, the Ayush ministry's youth-centric 'Yoga Unplugged' initiative is finding takers among leading yoga institutions.

The Kaivalyadhama, one of the world's oldest and most respected yoga institutes, has launched a series of youth-focused initiatives signalling its endorsement of Yoga Unplugged.

One among the initiatives is the "Yoga for Young Minds" campaign, where the institute offers free access to the Common Yoga Protocol training through its online platform.

The ministry's statement said that this initiative aims to make yoga accessible to students and young changemakers across the country.

Additionally, Kaivalyadhama aims to take part in Yoga Connect, a virtual global summit featuring leading yoga experts, through 'Yoginar,' an online offering, the statement said.

Established by Swami Kuvalayananda in 1924, Kaivalyadhama follows the undiluted principles of yoga, as described in the Yoga Sutras of Maharishi Patanjali.

Kaivalyadhama was founded with the purpose of merging yoga tradition with science, to make this knowledge relevant and accessible to the world.

This makes their foray into Yoga Unplugged all the more significant, the statement said.

"More yoga institutions are expected to join 'Yoga Unplugged' movement in the coming days, and their efforts are sure to motivate youth across the nation to be part of this transformative journey," the statement said.

To mark a decade of International Yoga Day, the Ministry of AYUSH has also unveiled 10 signature events to celebrate and expand the reach of yoga.

The 10 signature events are Yoga Sangam, Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, Yoga Samavesh, Yoga Prabhav, Yoga Connect, Harit Yoga, Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Mahakumbh and Samyog.

Under the Yoga Unplugged, there will be youth-centric yoga festivals, while as part of 'Yoga Mahakumbh', there will be a week-long celebration across 10 cities leading to June 21.

Besides, as part of Samyoga, there will be a 100-day campaign integrating yoga with modern healthcare systems for holistic wellness

