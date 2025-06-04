Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Ahead of the International Yoga Day, a yoga workshop by the name 'Yoga Vatika: Prakriti aur Shanti Ka Aashiyaana' (Yoga Garden: Shelter of Nature and Peace) was organised in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University to spread awareness about yoga.

The teachers and public representatives of the university performed yoga and inspired the common people to practice yoga. People who attended the event were introduced to different types of yoga asanas and were told the importance of yoga in life.

The visuals show the teaching and the non-teaching staff of the university performing yoga in an open ground at the University campus.

Bareilly MLC Kunwar Maharaj Singh also participated in the event.

Talking to ANI, the MLC said, "Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced June 21 as the International Yoga Day, people's interest in yoga has increased. A grand programme has been organised by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University. I was invited to the programme and I am interested in such events."

United Nations announced June 21 as the International Yoga Day on 11 December 2014 after PM Narendra Modi first proposed it in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. 2025 marks the 11th International Yoga Day, with the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

PM Modi is expected to mark celebrations for the International Yoga Day, scheduled to be celebrated on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed happiness at witnessing people's enthusiasm ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations and said that "Yogandhra 2025" was a commendable effort to popularise the ancient practice. (ANI)

"Gladdening to see enthusiasm building up towards Yoga Day 2025. #Yogandhra2025 is a commendable effort by the people of AP to make Yoga popular. I look forward to marking Yoga Day in AP on the 21st," PM Modi said.

"I call upon all of you to mark Yoga Day and also make Yoga a regular part of your lives," he added. (ANI)

