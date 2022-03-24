Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief-Ministerial designate Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Governor Anandiben Patel and staked claim to form the government in the state, after he was elected leader of the BJP legislative party.

Earlier today Adityanath was unanimously chosen as leader of the BJP legislative party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of BJP's central observers -- Union home minister Amit Shah and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das.

BJP's central observer Raghubar Das, Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad, Ashish Patel of the Apna Dal (S) also presented letters of support to Governor Anandiben Patel.

Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections, will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term.

The BJP retained power in the state by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.(ANI)

