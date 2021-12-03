Jhansi, December 3: Attacking the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the way Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) changes the names of places, people of the state will very soon change the government.

Addressing a public meeting, the SP chief said, "Yogi government has only changed the names of places. Very soon people in Uttar Pradesh are going to change their government. Youth, farmers and businessmen in Uttar Pardesh have decided to get rid of the Yogi government. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh are going to benefit if Samajwadi Party comes in power."

Yadav said that Uttar Pradesh is the state where there is the most number of cases of crime against women in the country.

"If any government has received the highest number of notices in the fake encounter, then it is the Uttar Pradesh government," he added.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. In the 2017 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP bagged 312 seats out of the 403 while SP bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. Further, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Nishad Party each won one seat, Apna Dal bagged nine and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) managed to win four seats and independent candidates won three seats.

