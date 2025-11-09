Gaya (Bihar), [India] November 9 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged voters in Bihar to decide whether or not they want their state to progress or regress to the 'jungle raj' of yesteryear during the regimes of the Congress and the RJD

"...You have to decide whether to make Bihar a developed Bihar in the coming years or take it back to jungle raj. India is going to become a developed India... I say with confidence that India will become 'Viksit' only when Bihar becomes 'Viksit'," Singh said while addressing a public rally in Gaya ji ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections in the State.

The Defence Minister further criticised Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for his "Congress means Muslims" comment, calling it a sheer degradation of politics.

"...If anyone can bring development, it's the NDA, and no one else. As far as the RJD and Congress are concerned, they say absurd things. They want to achieve political success by tearing apart the harmony and brotherhood of society in the name of caste, sect, and religion. I heard a statement from a Congress leader, the Chief Minister of Telangana, two or three days ago. He said that 'Congress means Muslims, and Muslims mean Congress'... To what extent does Congress want to stoop to politics?... I also say this to our Muslim brothers. You are being provoked. Think seriously about this..."

He further said that a defence corridor will be established in Bihar like those in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. The production of defence equipment such as tanks, weapons, and rifles will increase in the state, local industries will be strengthened, employment will be generated, and will attract investments.

Addressing another election rally in Kaimur in the state, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "... Gone are those days when they ruled with 'katta'. Now no one can dare threaten anyone. It was shocking to see when RJD asked a 7-year-old child to give a speech on stage. The child said, when he was uneducated, he would go around with a stick, but when Tejashwi Bhaiya became the Chief Minister, he would move around with a 'katta'. Shame on such politics where they want to imbibe such values in an innocent child..."

He further lashed out at the Congress and RJD, stating that, "I want to tell Congress and RJD that India is not just any ordinary country... The message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' has gone from the soil of India to the entire world, and here they are talking about caste, creed, sect, religion... What is India? Here, Hindus and Muslims are all brothers, they only defame BJP and NDA just to form the government..."

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

