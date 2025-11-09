Hyderabad, November 9: One person was killed and six others injured when a Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) hit a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus in Telangana's Sangareddy district. The accident occurred near Kavalampet Kandi mandal when the Toofan vehicle hit the RTC bus from behind. The bus was coming to Hyderabad from Sangareddy.

One person died on the spot, and six others were injured in the collision. The deceased was identified as Balaiah, 45. The injured were admitted to the government hospital at Sangareddy, and the condition of a couple of them is stated to be critical. Police registered a case and took up further investigation. This is the latest in a series of road accidents involving buses in the Telugu states. Rangareddy Bus Accident: 20 Die After Tipper Lorry Collides With Bus on Hyderabad-Bijapur Highway, Passengers Crushed and Buried Under Gravel.

In another incident, one person was killed and eight others injured when a private bus rammed into a truck on November 4 in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district, The accident occurred near Dhamajipalli in Chennakothapalle mandal when the bus belonging to Jabbar Travels hit the truck from behind while negotiating the turn.

A head-on collision between an RTC bus and a tipper truck in Telangana's Rangareddy district claimed 19 lives on November 3. The speeding truck carrying construction material rammed into the bus, which was going to Hyderabad from Tandur. Several passengers were buried under the gravel. In another incident, a private bus overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district, killing a man and injuring 10 others on the night of November 3. The accident occurred when the bus, belonging to Bharati Travels and proceeding towards Hyderabad from Eluru, overturned while negotiating a turn at Jubilee Nagar. Chevella Bus Accident: 19 Dead As TGSRTC Bus Collides Head-On With Gravel Tipper in Mirjaguda; Telangana Govt Announces INR 7 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Kin of Deceased.

This was the second accident involving a private travel bus on the same route in 10 days. Nineteen people were burnt to death when a private bus caught fire after running over a motorbike lying on the road after an accident near Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh on October 24. Vemuri Vinod Kumar, owner of V Kaveri Travels, was arrested and sent to judicial custody on November 7.

Meanwhile, the same travel bus operator landed in another row after its bus, en route to Hyderabad from Tirupati, was stopped early Sunday in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district. According to passengers, the bus was stopped at 2.30 a.m., and when they enquired, they were told that there was a minor problem and that the vehicle would start in 5-10 minutes. However, they were made to wait till early morning. The passengers approached the police, who made alternate travel arrangements for them. The passengers alleged that the main driver got down en route, and the person at the wheel was only a temporary driver. Police said they were investigating.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

