New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon by a juvenile in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said.

According to police, they received information around 3 pm regarding the stabbing.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay alias Rahul, a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur, they said, adding that he was a salesperson in a cosmetic shop.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. A juvenile has been apprehended who had past enmity with the deceased.

Further investigation of the case is in progress, police added.

