Wayanad (Kerala), May 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman died after a tent collapsed at a resort in this hill district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nishma, a native of the neighbouring Malappuram district.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The incident occurred at a resort located near a forested area in Meppadi panchayat, police said.

The tent--reportedly constructed using wooden poles and thatched with grass--gave way, resulting in the woman's death. Her three friends sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be not serious.

Also Read | Pulwama Encounter: 1 Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine whether there was any lapse in safety standards at the resort.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)