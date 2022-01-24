New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told a young dancer from Karnataka that her achievements are much bigger than her age and also extended greetings of National Girl Child Day.

The Prime Minister, during an interaction with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees, congratulated Kumari Remona Evvette Pereira who excels in classical dance Bharatanatyam and said that Remona's achievements are much bigger than her age and told her that her art is a way of expressing the strength of the great country.

Also Read | Air India Likely to Be Handed Over to Tata Group by Weekend.

Interacting with Kumari Remona Evette Pereira from Karnataka, the Prime Minister discussed her passion for Indian Dance.

The Prime Minister also asked the 15-year-old awardee about her determination towards learning the art form. "At the age of 3, you started practising dance. How did you continuously motive yourself? Did family members insist you or did you have the determination?"

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Gangraped By Two Men In Nagaur; 1 Accused Arrested.

To this, Remona replied, "My mother was very much interested in dancing. She started teaching me. Eventually I gathered interest."

When PM Modi inquired about the difficulties she faced in pursuing her passion, she said, "I don't have a father; he has died. Because of this, my mother has to face a lot of hardships. Moreover, she has two of us to take care of. However, with a lot of hard work, she put me in a dance class."

The Prime Minister complimented her mother for ignoring her own adversities to realise her daughter's dreams. He said that he has been told that Remona performs on broken glass and fire. "Do you not fear it?" the PM asked.

To this question, the awardee said that she braved through the difficulty with the help of her mother.

Interacting with Master Avi Sharma of Indore, the Prime Minister enquired about the secret of his prolific output with regard to various aspects of Ramayana. Master Avi Sharma said that he got the inspiration by the decision of broadcasting the serial Ramayana during the lockdown.

Avi also recited some couplets from his creation. The Prime Minister narrated an incident when he went and heard Sushri Uma Bharti Ji when, as a child, she showed immense spiritual depth and knowledge in a programme. He said there is something in the soil of Madhya Pradesh that gives rise to such precocious talent. The Prime Minister told Avi that he is an inspiration and an example of the adage that you are never too young to do big things.

The Prime Minister interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees today via video conference. Digital certificates were conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology. This technology was used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State were among those present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)