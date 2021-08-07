Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 7 (ANI): Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera was shot dead by four unidentified people in Mohali on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said, "Four assailants chased Vicky Middukhera down and fired about 8-9rounds, killing him on the spot. Investigation is underway".

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

