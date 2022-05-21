New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) launched its "Rajiv Kranti Bharat Jodo" campaign on Saturday to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at the Talkatora Stadium here.

Addressing the gathering, IYC national president Srinivas BV said the foundation of the digital revolution people are in today was laid by Rajiv Gandhi in the country.

"It was Rajivji who gave the youth the power to vote by reducing the age limit. Through this programme, we have started a new revolution as the beginning of connecting India. Through panchayati raj, he brought authority and power to the doorstep of villages," he said in a statement.

National in-charge of IYC Krishna Allavaru said there are some "Yugpurush" who become immortal by sacrificing their lives. "Rajiv Gandhiji is one of them."

Allavaru said even though Gandhi knew about the dangers he faced, he remained engaged in the work for the country without caring for his life.

"The statements of former prime minister Late Rajiv Gandhi explain the real meaning of development in present times. The real development is that in which priority is given to human values," the IYC leader said.

AICC treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal said whether it was Sri Lanka or the Maldives, Rajiv Gandhi always took steps to protect peace and human rights.

"His steps kept India's head high, raising the value of India's harmony and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," Bansal said in the statement.

IYC national media in-charge Rahul Rao, in a statement, said Youth Congress workers from across the country reached the Talkatora Stadium to take part in the "Rajiv Kranti" event.

"Through this programme, the 'Bharat Jodo Abhiyan' was started, as well as a blood donation camps and a photo exhibition based on the life of Rajiv Gandhi were organised," Rao added.

