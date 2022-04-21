New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Condemning the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest on Thursday outside the residence of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi.

Earlier, the North MCD had launched an "encroachment removal action program" after violence erupted during a religious procession on April 16 in the area wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was to be removed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Later, the Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive. (ANI)

