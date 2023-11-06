New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): A youth delegation from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The youth are in Delhi under the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme being organised by the Home Ministry.

Addressing the members of the delegation, the President said that the government is striving for the all-round development of the country and all its citizens.

"The government is building amenities like roads, communication, education, and health facilities for the development of all. It is committed to providing equal opportunities to everyone without discrimination. Many ITIs and Skill Development Centers have been established to enhance the vocational skills of the youth and provide them employment opportunities," she added.

The President advised them to have full faith in the country's constitution and democracy.

"Our democratic system provides equal opportunities to everyone. They just have to make their way with hard work and dedication," she said.

The President further said that education is the foundation of individual and community development.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, had interacted with 200 tribal youth under TYEP on October 18 in New Delhi.

On this occasion, the Home Minister said that violence cannot provide jobs and that it is necessary to join the mainstream of society for the development and creation of basic infrastructure.

Shah added that it is the responsibility of the tribal youth to neither tread on the wrong path nor allow others to do so.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been running the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme (TYEP) for the last 15 years. The programme is being run through Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Under this programme, young men and women of the tribal communities from the interior areas most affected by left-wing extremism are taken to major cities and metropolitan areas across the country.

A tribal youth exchange program has been organized in Delhi in November 2023.

During the Delhi programme, along with a visit to the Incubation Centre and Innovation Lab at IIIT Delhi and the Honda Factory in Manesar, these youths will be given education, skill development, career counseling, and guidance on entrepreneurship and business. Apart from this, a Youth Parliament visit to the Tribal Research Institute, guidance by senior officers at CRPF Camp and counseling for police recruitment, guidance and encouragement by young administrative officers, a tour of important places in Delhi, a cultural program, a speech competition, etc. will be organized. (ANI)

