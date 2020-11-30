Amethi (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Monday.

The body was found in a panchayat office in Gurudeenpur village under Jagdishpur police station, police added.

SHO of Jagdishpur police station Rajesh Singh said that Shubham Srivastava (25) had gone to attend a marriage ceremony (baraat) at the Panchayat Bhavan in Gurudeenpur village on Sunday, and his body was found on Monday at the same place.

The SHO said the man's family members requested the police not to go for a post-mortem, as Shubham was suffering from epilepsy. The body was then handed over to the family members.

