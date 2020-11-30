India's Border Security Force (BSF) will celebrate its 56th raising day tomorrow. It was raised on December 1, 1965. Since then, the BSF Raising Day is celebrated every year on December 1. This year, the BSF Raising Day 2020 will fall on Tuesday. The BSF is paramilitary force tasked with guarding India's land border with Pakistan and Bangladesh during peacetime and preventing transnational crime. BSF has been termed as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories. CRPF Raising Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Greets Paramilitary Personnel, Says 'They Are At Forefront in Keeping Nation Safe'.

The force comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The need to form the strong border force was felt after the inadequacy of the State Armed Police to cope with armed aggression was exposed following Pakistan's attack on Sardar Post, Chhar Bet, and Beria Bet on April 9, 1965, in Kutch. KF Rustamji, from the Indian Police Service (IPS), was the first Director-General of BSF. ITBP 59th Raising Day: PM Narendra Modi Hails Indo Tibetan Border Police, Says 'Can Overcome Most Daunting Challenges'.

The BSF takes its officers from IPS at command and leadership levels. Its head, designated as a Director-General (DG), is always an IPS officer. Also, for leading companies at the lower level, there is a combination of officers from IPS and BSF's own Assistant Commandants who also get promoted to higher levels based on merit.

It is one of the largest border force with a strength of 257,363 active personnel. It played an active role in wars and operations, including the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Operation Blue Star, 1999 Kargil War. The Border Security Force has its headquarters at New Delhi and is known as Force Headquarters (FHQ). BSF is the only Central Armed Police force to have its own Air Wing and artillery regiment, and besides ITBP to have a Water Wing. Rakesh Asthana is the current Director-General.

