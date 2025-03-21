New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Samvidhan Support Group's Youth Representatives have announced a Peace March to Parliament on March 27, 2025, in support of the "One Nation, One Election" (ONOE).

At a press conference held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, the youth-driven movement unveiled its comprehensive awareness campaign and shared key details about their upcoming initiatives seeking implementation of 'One Nation, One Election' in India.

Led by the Samvidhaan Support Group, the movement has gained significant momentum, with over 600 active participants from across the country. The movement's Phase 2 campaign will culminate in a Peace March to Parliament on March 27, 2025, where a formal memorandum will be submitted to the Prime Minister, urging immediate action on ONOE.

The Samvidhaan Support Group, a non-partisan coalition of young achievers, has built substantial momentum through various awareness programs, campus engagement, and discussions. The movement's key objectives are to address the governance disruptions caused by frequent elections, ensure efficient use of public funds, and foster political and economic stability. Since its inception, the group has expanded rapidly from just 30 youth leaders to over 600, including National Youth Award winners, NSS Awardees, WEF Global Shapers, and members of the National Youth Parliament.

The movement's Phase 1 was marked by extensive outreach, including meetings with over 250 Members of Parliament (MPs) across political parties, as well as engagements with state ministers and MLAs. This laid the groundwork for the current phase, which focuses on large-scale public mobilization. The initiative has already collected more than 50,000 youth signatures in support of ONOE and is now gearing up for a series of key events leading to the Peace March.

While talking to ANI Harsh Dahiya, an advocate and volunteer with the Samvidhaan Support Group, said "The biggest issue we are facing is the lack of proper representation for the youth in our political system. The current election cycle disrupts governance and leaves youth concerns sidelined. One Nation, One Election is a solution to this. It will streamline the electoral process, reduce voter fatigue, and allow for more effective governance. We've already met with MPs from all political parties, and over 300 MPs have shown support for our cause. This movement isn't just about us--it's about creating a system that gives youth a stronger voice in the political process. We've already gathered over 50,000 signatures and the support keeps growing," Dahiya explained.

He continued, "In Phase 2, we are intensifying our efforts by engaging with schools, universities, and the general public through awareness drives. On March 26, we will hold a day-long awareness event at Jantar Mantar, where 100 members of our group will go on a hunger strike in support of the cause. Finally, on March 27, we will march peacefully from Ambedkar Center to Parliament, demanding that the government take immediate action on ONOE."

The movement is already planning large-scale activities in the lead-up to the march, including signature campaigns, street plays, campus outreach, and panel discussions. On March 26, a day of fasting and expression at Jantar Mantar will highlight youth concerns and galvanize public support. This is a critical moment for young Indians who want a government that prioritizes stability, long-term development, and efficient governance.

The Peace March to Parliament on March 27 will symbolize the collective will of India's youth, calling for a governance model that emphasizes national development over political expediency. The Samvidhaan Support Group stresses that this is a national, non-partisan movement aimed at ensuring India's electoral system serves the interests of the nation's future.

The demand for 'One Nation, One Election' is no longer a distant ideal but a pressing necessity for India's growth, governance, and democratic future. With India's youth stepping up in unprecedented numbers, the time to act is now. (ANI)

