Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly over an argument in this district, police said on Saturday.

Nikhil, a resident of Titoda village, was killed on Friday just outside his house, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by Dinesh Kumar, father of the deceased, Nikhil was standing outside their house on Friday evening when Nishant came and confronted him over some issue and later stabbed him to death.

Police have registered a case of murder against Nishant (19) and arrested him. The body has been sent for post-mortem, Circle Officer Ravi Shanker said.

