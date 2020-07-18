New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) YSR Congress MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Saturday met top leaders of the BJP, days after his party sought his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, sources said.

Earlier this month YSR Congress MPs, led by its parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy, submitted a disqualification petition against Raju before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Also Read | Karnataka Reports 4,537 New COVID-19 Cases and 93 Deaths, Tally Reaches 59,652: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Differences between him and his party came to the fore after he opposed the Andhra Pradesh government's effort to convert Telugu medium government schools into English medium.

Sources said Raju on Saturday met BJP president J P Nadda and the party's general secretary Bhupender Yadav.

Also Read | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark With Spike of 8,348 New Cases, Death Toll 11,596.

They said Raju, who is the chairman of the parliamentary committee on subordinate legislation despite being a first time MP, is cozying up to the BJP.

Raju had joined the YSR Congress in 2018 and was earlier with the BJP. PTI JTR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)