Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 12 (PTI): The ruling YSR Congress on Friday named a former Union Minister and two former MLAs among 11 of its candidates for the December 10 election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

Former Union Minister Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, who retired as a member of the Council in May this year, has been re-nominated from the Guntur LAC (local authorities council).

For the second LAC seat in Guntur district, the YSRC chose former MLA Murugudu Hanumantha Rao as its nominee.

The other former MLA Y Sivarami Reddy would be fielded from the Anantapuramu LAC, according to YSRC general secretary S R K Reddy.

For the two seats in Krishna district, the YSRC selected Talasila Raghuram and Mondithoka Arun Kumar. Raghuram is currently the coordinator of Chief Minister's programme in the rank of a Cabinet minister while Arun has recently been appointed as Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation.

Raghuram now has to give up his Cabinet-rank post.

The remaining six candidates are first-timers, who have been chosen based on caste calculations. Eight seats in the Council from the LACs fell vacant on August 11 this year following the retirement of sitting members. The biennial elections for these seats could not be conducted since the local bodies were not in place. Three more seats had been vacant since 2019 but elections were not held for due to “non-availability of desired electoral roll”. Notification for these seats would be issued on November 16 and the last date for nominations is November 23. While November 26 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations, polling is scheduled for December 10. Counting of votes would take place on December 14, as per the announcement of the ECI on November 9.

