Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led Andhra Pradesh government over its handling of the mango crisis, alleging that delayed intervention and inadequate support prices have left farmers in severe distress.

M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, president of the YSRCP Farmers' Wing, hit out at Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu of making "misleading claims" about supporting mango farmers.

Reddy pointed out that while Karnataka secured central procurement of mangoes at Rs 16 per kg as early as June 21, the Andhra Pradesh government obtained a similar letter only on July 21--by which time, he claimed, most farmers had already sold their produce at low prices.

He questioned the timing of the government's announcement of a Rs 14.9 per kg support price under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), stating that farmers had received Rs 25-Rs 29 per kg the previous year. "The difference between the market rate and MIS is only ₹3.7 per kg, with the Centre and state contributing just ₹1.84 per kg. Who benefits when farmers have no crops left?" he asked.

The YSRCP leader further accused the government of failing to ensure the timely opening of juice factories--scheduled for May 10--leaving farmers without buyers until June. Although a rate of Rs 12 per kg was announced, no purchases were made, and a promised Rs 4 per kg subsidy remains unpaid, he said.

Reddy drew parallels with the chilli procurement fiasco, where despite an announced price of Rs 11,731 per quintal, no purchases were made. He alleged that out of 6.5 lakh tonnes of mangoes produced, the government plans to procure only 1.62 lakh tonnes, too late to help most farmers.

The YSRCP termed the government's actions as "political exploitation" and demanded immediate redressal for farmers. (ANI)

