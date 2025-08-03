Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for "once again betraying" farmers by dismantling the Rythu Bharosa scheme and going back on his pre-election promises.

He said Chandrababu's track record of making grand promises before elections, distributing fake guarantee bonds, and later abandoning them after gaining power has been exposed yet again through the failure of the Super-6 and Super-7 initiatives.

Taking to social media platform X, Jagan Reddy said that by his admission, Chandrababu has made it clear that farmers have no guarantee of support as long as he remains in power. He recalled that despite inheriting an empty treasury in 2019, his government launched the Rythu Bharosa scheme within four months and implemented it without interruption for five consecutive years.

The YSRCP government provided Rs 13,500 per farmer annually, exceeding the Rs 12,500 promised in the manifesto, and disbursed a record Rs 34,288 crore in investment support.

Jagan said that in contrast, Chandrababu had promised Rs 20,000 per farmer per year under the "Annadata Sukhibhava" scheme, excluding the Centre's Rs 6,000.

"Over two years, farmers were entitled to Rs 40,000 each, but only Rs 5,000 has been given so far, with no clarity on how many even received it. Even two months into the Kharif season, not a single rupee of investment aid has been released, forcing farmers into private debt and moneylenders' hands," the YSRCP chief said.

YS Jagan accused the current government of deliberately excluding nearly 7 lakh eligible farmers through arbitrary conditions. He described the Darsi event as a staged political drama designed to mislead the public.

He also slammed the coalition government for scrapping the Price Stabilisation Fund and the zero-interest loan scheme, cancelling free crop insurance, and weakening crucial systems like RBKs, e-Crop registration, and soil testing labs.

He pointed out that his government spent over Rs 7,800 crore through the Price Stabilisation Fund and Rs 7,802 crore under free crop insurance. Now, with these benefits withdrawn, farmers are being forced to pay insurance premiums on their own.

YS Jagan said that the tragic suicides of over 250 farmers and the lack of remunerative prices are a direct result of the current government's negligence and indifference. Not even basic support has been extended to the affected families, exposing the government's inhumanity and lack of empathy, he said. (ANI)

