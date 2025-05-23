Amaravati, May 23 (PTI) YSRCP leader M Gurumoorthy on Friday urged Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy to stop "illegal" quartz mining in Nellore district.

In a letter to Reddy, the Tirupati MP called for immediate action, citing "rampant violations" at Sydapuram in Nellore district.

"Several mines operate without environmental clearance; officials are enabling them with backdated approvals," Gurumoorthy claimed, according to a YSRCP press release.

Gurumoorthy called for a probe, cancellation of the "illegal" leases, and the filing of criminal cases against those responsible, along with protection for local villagers, whistleblowers, and journalists.

He submitted photographic evidence and urged coordination between the Ministries of Mines and Environment to restore legality and public trust.

