Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress party is mulling over supporting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate in the elections slated to be held on July 18, according to sources.

However, the official announcement is yet to be made on the matter. The top sources close to the Chief Minister indicated that the party is most likely to extend its support to the NDA candidate.

Notably, YSRCP holds a 4 per cent vote in the presidential election.

It is worth noting that the party had extended its support to Ram Nath Kovind in the previous Presidential election.

The NDA, which is devising the formula to strike an equation over the NDA candidate to be elected, would be relieved by decisive support by the YSRCP that might lead them to sail through the polls.

Notably, President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure at the office will come to an end on July 24. The 16th Presidential election will be held on July 18.

Ahead of the election for the President of India next month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has authorised its national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh to hold discussions with all political parties.

The two leaders of the BJP will not only hold discussions with the partners and allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but also with Opposition parties in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and independents.

The NDA government will try to approach all political parties to come on board for a consensus candidate to elect the highest constitutional post in India.

Ram Nath Kovind serving as the 14th President of India took office on July 25 2017, and his term comes to an end on July 24, 2022. (ANI)

