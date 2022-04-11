Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reconstituted the new cabinet, YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy expressed his disappointment for being overlooked for the ministerial post.

"I had taken care of everything and worked round the clock for the party. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the king for us, so I asked for the ministerial position in the cabinet reshuffle. However, the chief minister did not give me the post for many reasons," the Nellore MLA said.

However, the MLA from Nellor Rural accepted the CM's decision saying that he will always continue to serve the party.

"I have accepted his decision. As a soldier of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, I will always work for the party. I felt disappointed, but will respect his decision," he added.

The newly formed cabinet has a mixture of senior and experienced leaders as well as fresh and young faces for balanced governance.

In 2019, when CM Jagan formed his cabinet, of 24 Ministers, 56 per cent of them were from the SC, ST, OBC and minority sections of the society. Keeping the same motto of fair social representation, the CM has increased their representation in the cabinet to 68 per cent. In the previous cabinet, there were 5 SCs, 1 ST, 7 OBCs, 1 minority, and 11 Other castes MLAs as Ministers.

In contrast, Chief Minister Jagan Reddy taking a landmark decision and proving his commitment, for the first time in the country, five Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs) were appointed, out of which, four leaders from SC, ST, minority and BC were given a post each in 2019 and the same has continued in this cabinet.

The new Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday, a few days after all 24 ministers submitted their resignation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

This cabinet reshuffle holds importance ahead of the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

