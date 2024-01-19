Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Gudivada witnessed the commemoration of NTR's death anniversary, marked by Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kodali Nani's active participation in various programs on Thursday.

Nani initiated the bike rally, paying homage to the iconic leader's idol.

Expressing his views, MLA Kodali Nani lamented the paradox of those involved in NTR's demise now venerating him. He also commented on the alleged cunning tactics of TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu, stating that people are closely observing his political manoeuvres.

While diligently working to fulfil the aspirations of the legendary NTR, MLA Kodali Nani emphasized the annual organization of large-scale funeral programs to honour the late leader. In a pointed remark, he asserted that even if Chandrababu Naidu orchestrates such events, the courts have decreed that he should move to jail.

Nani highlighted the collaboration between figures like Balakrishna and Chandrababu as junior, suggesting their limited impact on NTR's legacy beyond removing flexes.

Recalling Chandrababu's visits to Gudivada before the 2019 elections, Nani questioned his credibility, alleging that the former Chief Minister, who claimed to have no deposits, now finds himself in a similar situation.

Dismissing Chandrababu's influence in Gudivada, Nani mocked the opposition with the slogan "Chandrababu Ra Kadali Ra," questioning the feasibility of achieving a million attendees in a 5,000-seat assembly.

Anticipating internal conflicts within TDP and Janasena, Nani predicted clashes between leaders on the streets within ten days. He downplayed Sharmila's entry into the Congress party, stating it poses no threat due to its minimal presence.

In conclusion, Nani asserted CM Jagan's determination to stay in power, suggesting ongoing challenges and confrontations within the political landscape.

"If individuals such as Balakrishna and Chandrababu join forces, their impact on Junior NTR would likely be limited, possibly restricted to the removal of his banners and advertisements," Kodali Nani, YSRCP MLA said. (ANI)

