New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): YSR Congress Party members of Parliament on Tuesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and held detailed discussions on parliamentary procedures and the effective conduct of House business.

During the meeting, the Speaker sought the views and suggestions of YSRCP MPs on improving parliamentary functioning.

The discussion focused on introducing new methods to ensure smoother and more efficient proceedings in the Lok Sabha. The YSRCP MPs suggested that the functioning of the House could be further improved through better coordination and support systems.

The MPs also requested the Speaker to consider setting up a special helpline for Members of Parliament to address MP-related issues in a timely manner. The YSRCP MPs stated that Speaker Om Birla responded positively to this suggestion.

The meeting was attended by YSRCP Lok Sabha Floor Leader PV Mithun Reddy, and Lok Sabha MPs Maddila Gurumurthy and G Thanuja. On the occasion, the YSRCP MPs felicitated Speaker Om Birla by presenting him with a shawl.

In a post on X, Om Birla shared, "During the Budget Session today, a discussion was held with the Honourable Members of Parliament from TDP and YSRCP at the office located in the Parliament House. Engaging in dialogue with the Honourable Members to learn about their experiences related to Parliament, expanding facilities for the members, and conversing on topics concerning increasing the participation of every member in the democratic functioning always remains invigorating."

"Useful and practical suggestions were received from the Honourable Members regarding fostering healthy debates in the House, mutual respect, and strengthening democratic traditions," he added.

Eight opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" following uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference to the 2020 standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

The House, which witnessed two adjournments earlier in the day, resumed proceedings at 3 pm. Rahul Gandhi stated that he would not quote from any magazine article or unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, but would instead make remarks on Chinese actions during the Kailash Range standoff and the government's response.

The government, however, maintained that Rahul Gandhi could not quote from an unpublished memoir or a magazine article based on it. The Chair directed him to resume his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's Address and adhere to the ruling already given.

As Rahul Gandhi continued to press his point, the Chair called upon other members to speak on the motion of thanks. Opposition members resorted to sloganeering, which intensified after a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member began his speech. Amid the uproar, some members were seen throwing papers, forcing the House to adjourn.

When the House resumed its proceedings, BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, named eight opposition members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the motion for suspension of the eight members for the remainder of the budget session for "violating rules and throwing papers on the chair." The motion was adopted by the House amid protests from the opposition members.

The suspended MPs include Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose, as well as CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan.

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments on Monday as well over the stalemate surrounding Rahul Gandhi's attempts to make references to the magazine article. (ANI)

