East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): YSR Congress Party, led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, organised a rally in Rajamahendravaram Rural, East Godavari, on the occasion of 'Betrayal Day', to mark the first anniversary of the TDP-led government.

YSRCP East Godavari District President and Former Minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna led the rally. Following the rally, the former minister submitted a representation to the District Collector.

Also Read | Moradabad Shocker: Man Throws Axe at Monkeys To Scare Them, Accidentally Slashes 2-Year-Old Son's Neck; Family Alleges Murder.

A large number of party leaders, workers, and supporters actively participated in the rally, which was organised to protest against the N Chandrababu Naidu government.

YSRCP shared posts on X, showing visuals from protests marking 'Betrayal Day' held in multiple locations. The rally in Rajampet was led by Meda Raghunath Reddy. MPs Mithun Reddy and Maddila Gurumoorthy participated in the rally in Sarvepalli constituency, and Chandragiri constituency in-charge Chevireddy Mohith Reddy organised a huge rally in Chandragiri constituency.

Also Read | Monsoon Session of Parliament From July 21 to August 12, Announces Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

According to an X post by YSRCP, after the rally, MP Gurumoorthy said that the coalition government came to power by making false promises to the people, and it is ridiculous for the coalition leaders to say that today is a festival day for the people. The MP said that people think that this is not a government that celebrates festivals, but a government of pure violence. He said that the false promises given by the coalition will burn the coalition government like fire in the coming days. He warned that YSRCP workers and leaders are being harassed with illegal cases to divert people's attention from election promises, and there is no point in being afraid of such wildfires. He said on this occasion that more such protest programs will be organised against the failures of the government in the future.

Sharing a video on '1 year of CBN Back Stabbing', YSRCP wrote on X, "Super-6 turned out to be a golden duck. AP people won't forget this betrayal."

Meanwhile, Naidu-led TDP is celebrating the day as 'Praja Teerpu Dinam' (People's Victory Day). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)