Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Student Wing working President A. Ravichandra has raised serious allegations regarding a massive Rs 5 crore education scam involving the B.Ed practical examinations under Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU).

Ravichandra addressed the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, demanding an immediate inquiry and strict actions against those responsible for the alleged malpractice.

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Ravichandra said, "Students across more than 60 affiliated colleges were allegedly forced to pay at least Rs. 12,000 each, with the total collections reaching nearly Rs. 15 lakh per college." He pointed out that these activities were allegedly led by the B.Ed exam coordinator, Subba Rao, who he claimed was directly involved in this exploitative system.

Ravichandra went on to accuse the coalition government of enabling the commercialization of education. He questioned whether Education Minister Nara Lokesh had turned a blind eye to the exploitation of students by university officials.

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The YSRCP leader emphasised that similar allegations had emerged last year when students were reportedly made to pay money in exchange for passing their B.Ed exams. Despite these earlier complaints being brought to the then-in-charge Vice Chancellor Gangadhar Rao, no significant action was taken, and a three-member committee that was formed failed to address the issue, allowing the malpractice to continue.

Additionally, Ravichandra stated that although around 7,000 students were expected to appear for the practical exams, approximately 5,000 students from other states who were absent still passed after allegedly paying money. He called for a thorough investigation into the entire examination process and demanded strict punishment for those involved in what he termed a blatant education scam.

Meanwhile, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) state spokesperson and MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar on Wednesday strongly criticised the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, stating that governance in the state has been reduced to acting on fabricated stories published in partisan media, leading to harassment of IAS and IPS officers.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Chandrasekhar said the government is ignoring intelligence systems and instead relying on unverified reports to take arbitrary decisions, exposing administrative failure and insecurity at the highest level.

He questioned how action could be taken against senior officer Neelakantha Reddy based on a false media report claiming a meeting with former Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy in Nellore, even though he never visited the location. Chandrasekhar stated that the government's actions reflect fear-driven governance, where even non-existent events are used as a basis for punitive transfers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)