Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party will win the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency elections, said Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister P Anil Kumar on Sunday.

Kumar said that the results of the MPTC and ZPTC elections are a verdict of the people's belief in Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's rule.

"Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was aware of its fate that it would face defeat, that's why it ran away from contesting in many places. But now the TDP leaders are speaking nonsense," said Kumar.

"These results indicate the public verdict on the development and welfare activities of YSRCP govt in past two years," he added.

Kumar also said that all the Scheduled Castes and minorities are with CM Jaganmohan Reddy.

"People from SC and minority categories are elected in more than 80% of Municipalities and panchayats. TDP was not even having candidates to file nominations, that's why they did not contest in MPTC and ZPTC elections," Kumar said.

"Now the TDP is alleging that YSRCP had managed the polls with the police force," he added.

Anil Kumar expressed his confidence that YSRCP will win all Zilla Parishad and 90 per cent of Mandal Parishad elections.

"Even now we are ready for the public mandate. Are TDP leaders ready for that? If so, all TDP MLAs and MPs should resign and seek a fresh mandate," said Kumar.

"I challenge TDP Andhra Pradesh president Atchannaidu whether he can get his party candidates to win," he added.

The election was conducted on April 8 2021 with 515 ZPTCs and 7220 MPTCs but the counting was stopped on petitions filed by various political parties.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Division Bench, on September 16, gave a nod for counting of votes in MPTC and ZPTC elections. (ANI)

