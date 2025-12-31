New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Punjab Government's relentless campaign against narcotics reached a new milestone as over 1,000 officers executed multiple raids in a single day.

As a part of de-addiction, Punjab police convinced 46 individuals to undergo de-addiction treatment and continues its relentless drive against drugs with focused raids, intensive search operations, and sustained awareness initiatives across the state. Continuing the war against drugs, "Yudh Nashian Virudh" waged by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to eradicate the drug menace from the state consecutively for the 304th day, Punjab Police conducted raids at 319 locations, leading to the arrest of 113 drug smugglers after registration of 82 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 42,480 in 304 days.

The raids have resulted in the recovery of 455 grams of heroin, 25 kg of poppy husk, 1995 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 54,440 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Earlier, in a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling cartel with links to Pakistan-based handlers and apprehended seven accused and recovered 4.075 Kg heroin, 1 Kg Methamphetamine (ICE) and one 9mm Glock pistol.

Preliminary investigation revealed the contraband was smuggled from Pakistan and distributed in Punjab through local modules guided via social media. Further investigation is underway to trace linkages.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Over 120 Police teams, comprising over 1000 police personnel, under the supervision of 71 gazetted officers, have conducted 319 raids across the state. Police teams have also checked as many as 322 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

The state government has implemented a three-pronged strategy--Enforcement, Deaddiction, and Prevention (EDP)--to eradicate drugs in the state. The Punjab Police, as part of 'De-addiction' has convinced 46 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment. (ANI)

