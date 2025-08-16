New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday reiterated that the state government has adopted zero tolerance towards any lapse in law and order. He underlined that ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people is the government's top priority.

The Chief Minister made it clear that any individual attempting to disrupt peace or create disorder will face stern action, regardless of influence or position.

Also Read | 'The Bengal Files': Political Row Erupts As Vivek Agnihotri Alleges Kolkata Police Blocked Film Trailer Launch; TMC and BJP Trade Barbs.

Nayab Singh Saini said this while responding to media queries during a press conference held here today.

According to an official release, he said that the government is taking strict action against drug traffickers. If drugs are being sold in any village, locality, or city ward, residents should immediately file a complaint on the government portal, and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Also Read | 'Honoured, Blessed': Anupam Kher Thanks President Draupadi Murmu for Inviting Him to Rashtrapati Bhavan for 'At Home' Ceremony on Independence Day.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said that the government is committed to the health and well-being of the people of the state. To ensure that citizens do not have to rely on private hospitals, state-of-the-art infrastructure is being ensured in government hospitals across the State. Soon, 10 new district hospitals will be inaugurated, said CM Saini.

The Chief Minister said that Congress's allegations of "vote theft" is baseless. Congress is unnecessarily making it an issue, but such falsehoods will no longer work. He alleged that Congress has tried to weaken Dr BR Ambedkar's Constitution and promoted corruption. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken firm action against corruption and alleged that "frustrated Congress" is making baseless allegations.

The Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Modi has worked to empower the poor and make them economically strong. The Prime Minister has launched schemes for the progress of every section of society. Today, the poor are moving forward with confidence and playing an active role in the nation's development, he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)