New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): In a post on X on Monday, Founder and CEO of stock broker Zerodha, Nithin Kamath revealed that he had a "mild stroke" about six weeks ago and is recovering. He said that it could take three to six months for a full recovery.

"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue," Kamath took to X to make it public.

His father passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out could be possible reasons behind the "mild stroke", his X post said.

"I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he added.

In his X post, he wondered why a person who is fit and takes care of himself could be affected. He said his doctor told him that he must "know when you need to shift the gears down a bit."

"Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count," his X post ended with a smile emoticon with two images attached - one on the hospital bed and the other in a gym working out.

His post saw several of his friends and well-wishers reach out to him, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said "Your strength of mind and physical fitness will enable full recovery very soon. My prayers n best wishes. We are all there for you."

Industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal posted "@Nithin0dha, sending you all my best wishes and positive vibes for a speedy recovery and good health. Take the time you need to rest and take care of yourself. I'm confident that your strength and resilience will see you through this tough time."

Founder BharatPe Ashneer Grover posted "Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad's demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break !"

44-year-old Nithin Kamath is the co-founder of Zerodha. In 2010, Kamath co-founded Zerodha along with his brother Nikhil Kamath. Zerodha provides brokerage services for dealing in stocks, currencies and commodities. They introduced a discount brokerage model which reduces the commission charged for transactions. (ANI)

