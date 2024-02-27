Meerut, February 27: Two employees of a tyre factory in a village in Incholi area were killed and three injured when a boiler exploded, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Phitkari village around 5 am. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: Four Dead, Several Injured in Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Kaushambi

While Shankar (30) and Praveen (22) were killed, the three workers injured were rushed to a hospital nearby and are in a stable condition, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

All the five are residents of Kishorpura village in Incholi in Meerut district. The factory recycles used tyres, taking out oil and wires from them. Initial investigations showed the boiler exploded due to excessive pressure. A further probe into the matter is underway, police said.