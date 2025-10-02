Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 2 (ANI): In connection with the suspicious death of singer Zubeen Garg, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police on Thursday arrested his co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, taking the total arrests in the case to four.

Munna Prasad Gupta, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief and Special DGP, CID, told ANI, following multiple days of interrogation by the SIT/CID, Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were arrested by the SIT/CID on Thursday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, CID/SIT of Assam police arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta (the main organiser of North East India Festival in Singapore) and Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup (Metro) district sent Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma to 14 days' police custody.

On the other hand, the CID added a murder charge section under the BNS Act in the registered case.

Today marks the 13th day since the passing of the singer Zubeen Garg, who lost his life in Singapore while swimming. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on September 21 by a commercial flight.

Meanwhile, Assamese actress Nishita Goswami and Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, on September 27, appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police in connection with the probe into the death.

The CID, Assam, has registered a case under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of BNS, 2023, in connection with the suspicious death. (ANI)

