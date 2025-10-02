Mumbai, October 2: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has a special message for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on its 100 years. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself talking about the RSS. In the video, he said, “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh symbolizing patriotism and selfless service, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was established on Vijaya Dashami in 1925, and today it inspires all of us to become the world's largest volunteer organization. Through its selfless service, millions of selfless servants continue to serve Mother India”.

“On this centenary year, I would like to wish all the RSS brothers a very happy centenary to all of you. I would like to say with all my heart that we are all with you, and together we will work for the ultimate well-being of Mother India. Bharat Mata ki Jai! Jai Hind”, he added. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a Hindu nationalist volunteer organisation founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. It is structured as a paramilitary-style cadre organization, with daily gatherings called shakhas where members engage in physical training, drills, and discussions. Its prominence grew after India gained freedom. 100th Anniversary of RSS: Sanjay Dutt Extends Greetings on RSS Centenary; Sangh Has Stayed True to Nation Building (Watch Video).

The RSS has been instrumental in shaping the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its political offshoot via the Jana Sangh, and influences a network of affiliated groups collectively known as the Sangh Parivar, spanning student unions, labor groups, and cultural bodies. As of the 2020s, the RSS claims millions of members across India and abroad. Earlier, Arjun had spoken up on the genre that he loves working in. The actor is known for seamlessly blending into his characters with pitch-perfect authenticity. His filmography showcases evolution and the hunger to shed layers of the past. 100th Anniversary of RSS: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Founder KB Hedgewar, Lauds Swayamsevaks for Putting ‘Nation First’.

The actor spoke about what draws him to scripts and what makes him give them a nod. Talking about the same, he said, "It has to be real and honest for me. It has to have a very strong belief system of that character, and once it does, I can build from there”. He also expressed his desire to step into a period zone on-screen, as he said, “I love period films. I'd love to do something historical. Or even dystopian. Or mythological. Something that puts you in a new world”.

