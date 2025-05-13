The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, May 13, said that India’s longstanding national position that any issues pertaining to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally, and that policy has not changed. "We have a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed. The outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. Donald Trump Says He Will Work With India and Pakistan for ‘Kashmir Solution’ Hours After Making Surprise Ceasefire Agreement Announcement.

Kashmir Issue Has To Be Addressed by India and Pakistan: MEA

