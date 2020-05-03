Indian Armed Forces Felicitate COVID-19 Warriors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Indian Armed forces on Sunday felicitated COVID-19 warriors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.This includes doctors, nurses, ward boys, 'safai karamcharis' and other staff who are in the frontline in the fight COVID-19.Today, in several parts of the country showers of flowers trailed down from the sky, as choppers flew over hospitals treating coronavirus patients offering floral salutes to healthcare professionals and others in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.IAF choppers flew over various hospitals across different cities and showered them with flowers as a tribute to personnel for continuing to serve in such difficult times.Apart from hospitals, the floral tributes were given at the National Police Memorial in Delhi to pay tributes to police personnel, who are also engaged in the important task of maintaining law and order and ensuring lockdown guidelines imposed to stem the tide of COVID-19 cases.The activities were part of the initiative by Defence Forces' to show solidarity of the frontline soldiers with the corona warriors who have been working tirelessly during these difficult times. The choppers were seen in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata and Patna among other locations. (ANI)

