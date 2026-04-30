‘Indian Institute of Zombies’ Trailer: Johnny Lever’s Son Jesse Lever Battles Zombies in India’s First Campus Zom-Com (Watch Video)

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The makers of Indian Institute of Zombies (IIZ) have unveiled the trailer of the movie, which presents a campus-based zombie narrative. The film is backed by Kuku as its maiden feature. Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi, it is produced by Kunj Sanghvi and written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, known for their work on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Farzi, among others. ‘Soul Mate’ Trailer: 2PM OK Taecyeon and Hayato Isomura’s Lonely Souls Yearn To Reunite in Netflix’s Japanese-Korean BL Romance Series (Watch Video).

It features Mohan Kapur, Anupriya Goenka, Jesse Lever, Shivani Paliwal, Rose Sardana, Sachin Kavetham, and Tanishq Chaudhary. Set against the high-pressure backdrop of college life, Indian Institute of Zombies presents a unique narrative where academic competition takes a sinister turn. The trailer showcases a world in which top-performing students are mysteriously transformed into zombies, unleashing chaos across classrooms and hostels, as per the press release. ‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser Reactions: Netizens Can’t Wait for Mohanlal’s Georgekutty To Return, Call It ‘Third Arrival of a Fourth Grader’.

Watch the trailer of ‘Indian Institute of Zombies’:

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As the outbreak spreads and the academic order begins to collapse, the responsibility of tackling the crisis falls on an unlikely group, the backbenchers. The trailer highlights a blend of suspense, fast-paced storytelling, and campus-centric comedy, complemented by a high-energy background score, according to the press release. The film is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on May 15.