Indians Coming from South Korea Required to Show Covid-19 Negative Test Certificate

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced that all Indians coming from South Korea are required to produce a negative coronavirus certificate in order to enter the Indian territory.Passengers coming or transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait after 12 GMT on March 18 (port of departure) will also be quarantined upon arrival for 14 days, the ministry spokesperson said on Twitter.A total of 153 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. The ministry has issued a 24x7 helpline to answer queries regarding visa and travel restrictions as well as to facilitate foreigners in India in availing of consular services. (ANI)

