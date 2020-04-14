India's Current Stock of RT-PCR Kits is More Than Sufficient: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): With another instalment for RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) kits, India has a sufficient number of RT-PCR kits, said ICMR's head scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said at the daily media briefing on COVID-19 situation."We yesterday mentioned that we have kits that could last for 6 weeks. We have received another instalment for RT-PCR kits which are far more sufficient in numbers, which would essentially mean that we would be able to cover ourselves for a long period of time," said Dr Gangakhedkar.He further said, "We are also ordering about 33 lakh kits for RT-PCR and 37 lakh rapid kits are expected to come at any point in time."He also informed that till April 13 a total of 2,31,902 samples were tested.Total positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 10,363 in India including 339 deaths and 1,036 recovered, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)