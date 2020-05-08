IndiGo Airlifts 197 Kenyans to Mumbai for Their Flight to Nairobi

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) IndiGo on Friday said it operated special domestic flights to take 197 Kenyan nationals to Mumbai for their repatriation flight to Nairobi.

On Thursday, the budget carrier airlifted 75 Kenyans from Delhi, 39 from Ahmedabad, 23 from Chennai, 28 from Bengaluru and 32 from Hyderabad to Mumbai, from where they were flown to Nairobi on a Kenyan Airways flight, it said in a press release.

"The IndiGo flight from Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai transferred a total 114 passengers while the flight from Chennai-Bangalore-Hyderabad-Mumbai transferred 83 passengers to Mumbai, for their return flight," it stated.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic and all scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights approved by aviation regulator DGCA have been allowed to operate.

