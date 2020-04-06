Indonesian National Who Attended Tablighi Jamaat Tests Positive for COVID-19

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): An Indonesian national who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus, the Prayagraj district administration said.He is currently under quarantine at a hospital in the district.Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said that 278 people have been found positive for coronavirus in the state so far. Of them, 138 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month.The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Health Services said, "Out of the 278 people who have been found positive in the state, 138 had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Three deaths have been reported so far. 21 people have been discharged after recovering from the illness till date."Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "1,499 people have been identified who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event out of which 1,205 have been quarantined. 305 foreigners have also been identified out of which passports of 249 people have been seized."The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. (ANI)

