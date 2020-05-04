Iran's OPEC Governor in Coma After 'severe Brain Hemorrhage'

World. (File Image)

Tehran [Iran], May 4 (ANI): Iran's OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili is in a coma after a "severe brain haemorrhage", the Iranian Oil Ministry has said."Iran's veteran #OPEC governor Hossein #Kazempour_Ardebili is in a coma. He was hospitalized on Friday due to a severe brain hemorrhage. May Lord's healing hand rest upon him," Ministry of Petroleum, Islamic Republic of Iran said in a tweet without elaborating the details.According to Sputnik, Kazempour Ardebili, has served as the country's representative to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since 2012.He has also served as Iran's deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s. (ANI)

