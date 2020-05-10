Italy to Take 'one Step at a Time' Towards Resumption of Sports: Vincenzo Spadafora

Leeds [UK], May 10 (ANI): Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora on Saturday said they will take "one step at a time" towards the resumption of sports in the country."We will imminently learn the verdict of the scientific committee on the [Italian Football Federation] FIGC's medical protocol. We are also ready to propose guidelines to the committee for training sessions involving all team sports and guidelines to open up facilities, including gyms, swimming pools and dance halls, that will allow all those who work in sport to resume their activities," Goal.com quoted Spadafora as saying in a Facebook video."Finally, we are also working with the Ministry for Education, for Equal Opportunities and Families to reopen sporting facilities, so we can guarantee a summer of sport for the youngest members of our society. So, one step at a time, the sport will return. It'll be stronger than ever," he added. Serie A has been postponed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.Although players were allowed to return to training from Monday, Spadafora on May 3 said that it is too early to talk about the resumption of the football season.Spadafora had also said that players will only be able to train individually when they return to training, adding that teams' training will not resume until May 18. (ANI)

