Italy's Coronavirus Numbers Still Decreasing

Rome, Apr 21 (AP) Italy's number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including those in intensive care, has continued to decrease.

There was a day-to-day-increase of 2,729 confirmed cases, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Health Ministry, but the majority of Italy's known coronavirus infections are isolated at home.

In all, Italy has nearly 184,000 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. There were 534 deaths from Monday evening to Tuesday evening, according to the latest figures, raising to 24,648 the number of people with COVID-19 infections who have died. Italy has the highest number of deaths in Europe during the pandemic. (AP)

