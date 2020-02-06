J-K Admin Orders Transfer of over 1,708 Acres for Industrial Estates

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered the transfer of over 1708 acres for the establishment of new industrial estates in 10 districts of the union territory.

The Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, approved the transfer of over 13,665 kanals for industrial estates in Kulgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama and Udhampur, an official spokesman said.

The decision will give a boost to local entrepreneurs and expand employment opportunities, the spokesman said, adding that the administration had also planned to organise a global investors' summit to bring the union territory on the industrial map of the country.

In another decision, the Administrative Council accorded sanction to the transfer 11 acres at Edipora Bomai village in Zainageer tehsil of Baramulla to the higher education department for establishment of a government degree college.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)