J-K Police Carries out Cordon and Search Operation in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): A cordon and search operation was carried out in Udhampur by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, according to SSP Rajiv Pandey on Saturday."Based on general information, a cordon and search operation was launched in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. It was just a normal cordon and search operation. No encounter has been carried out, no shots were fired during it," Pandey told reporters here.He went on to add, "The operation has now been called off. There is no need to panic, if any more inputs are received in the future then we will take further action based on it." (ANI)

