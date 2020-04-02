Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Workout Together Before Florida's Stay-at-home Order Goes into Effect

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], April 2 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriquez are doing some exercise before Florida's new stay-at-home mandate kicks in.According to People magazine, the 50-year-old actor was spotted with Rodriguez working out in Miami on Wednesday right before a statewide order for residents to stay indoors was issued in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.The couple who have been practicing social distancing at home was seen exiting a building with a sign on its door reading: "The gym is not open. Stay Home. Stay Safe."The 'Second Act' was seen clad in a red workout top and bandana print leggings, while her fiance wore an all-black ensemble.Florida Gov Ron DeSantis on Wednesday ordered the State's residents to remain at home starting 12:01 am on Friday, telling reporters in a press briefing, "It makes sense to make this move now."According to the mandate that will last until April 30, Floridians will only be allowed outside of their homes for "essential services" such as grocery shopping, buying gas or medicine, attending doctors' appointments and exercising outdoors consistent with social distancing guidelines, reported the Miami Herald. (ANI)

